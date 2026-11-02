Armed intruder neutralized on the border with Iran - PHOTO

A border violator who put up armed resistance has been neutralized.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the State Border Service (SBS).

It is noted that a border patrol guarding the state border in the service area of the "Goytepe" border detachment of the Border Troops recorded the movement of border violators from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan.

The border outpost was immediately raised with the command "To arms," the area was sealed off, and the necessary measures were taken to prevent the violation of the state border.

The violators were pursued with the order "Halt" being given, and a warning shot was fired into the air. Disobeying the order, the border violator put up armed resistance and opened fire with the aim of endangering the lives of the border guards.

In order to detain the person who ignored the lawful demands of the border guards, weapons were used in accordance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the State Border," and the border violator was neutralized.

The Iranian side has been informed about the incident through the border representation channel.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident, and at present the State Border Service and the Military Prosecutor's Office are jointly carrying out the necessary operational-search and investigative measures.