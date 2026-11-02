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Gazprom: Gas supplies to Armenia continue as usual

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Gazprom: Gas supplies to Armenia continue as usual

Armenia's gas supply is being carried out normally, the company Gazprom Armenia reported on Monday.

"Natural gas supplies from Russia to Armenia are being carried out as usual," the company's press service said.

At the end of September, the Armenian newspaper Hraparak, citing Russian sources, reported that Russia plans to halt gas supplies to Armenia as of November 1.

Armenia meets practically all of its needs with Russian gas. In 2025, Gazprom supplied about 2.7 billion cubic meters of gas to the country. Another roughly 476 million cubic meters arrive annually from Iran under the "gas in exchange for electricity" program: Armenia supplies Iran with electricity, mainly generated at the Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant, and Iran supplies Armenia with natural gas at a ratio of 3 kWh per 1 cubic meter of gas.

Russia supplies gas to Armenia at a price of $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters. The gas price is fixed in an agreement that is in effect until the end of 2026 — the beginning of 2027.

Earlier, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Alexei Shevtsov stated that Armenia purchases gas from Russia on preferential terms, and that importing fuel from other countries would cost Yerevan significantly more.

Source: Interfax

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