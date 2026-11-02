Erdogan congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan while flying over the country - VIDEO

While President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan was traveling to the Republic of Korea, after his plane entered our country's airspace, the pilot of the aircraft contacted the dispatcher.

As AZERTAC reports, he conveyed the congratulations of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the head of our state, Ilham Aliyev, and to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day. The congratulatory message reads:

"Your Excellency, dear brother, as I head on a visit to South Korea and fly through the airspace of fraternal Azerbaijan, on my own behalf and on behalf of the delegation accompanying me, I convey to you and to the Azerbaijani people the most sincere greetings and best wishes. Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my firm confidence that the allied relations and cooperation between our countries will continue to strengthen and develop. I cordially congratulate Your Excellency and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the approaching November 8 – Victory Day, and I wish Azerbaijan lasting peace, prosperity, and progress.