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Kremlin assesses possibility of resuming transit of Russian gas through Ukraine

1news Staff14:20 - Today
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Kremlin assesses possibility of resuming transit of Russian gas through Ukraine

It is hardly possible for now to speak about the future resumption of transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine.

This was stated by Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from TASS.

"For now it is hardly possible to speak about this. In fact, the state of affairs on the ground more than eloquently testifies to the impossibility of implementing such plans at the moment. But we will see what happens in the future," Peskov said, answering a question about whether Moscow allows for the possibility of resuming supplies of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU in the future.

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