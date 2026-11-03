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Iran threatens strikes on U.S. military facilities in Europe

1news Staff08:53 - Today
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Iran threatens strikes on U.S. military facilities in Europe

A sitting member of Iran's Majlis (parliament), former Iranian Foreign Minister (2005-2010) Manouchehr Mottaki, warned Europe against taking part in the war against Tehran.

The lawmaker accused Western countries, such as England, Germany, Italy, and Portugal, of providing their military bases to American fighter jets that conducted military operations against the Iranian people.

"Of course, if we want to go beyond the region that is being discussed these days, then these places outside the region are the ones that were used against us. Currently, the geographical area to which this concept relates and applies is Europe," Mottaki said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcasting corporation.

He demanded an apology to the Iranian people from the countries that helped the United States, noting that Tehran's missiles can also reach Europe.

Source: TASS

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