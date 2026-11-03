Mass detentions of organizers of illegal online casinos take place in Turkey

The Cybercrime Department of the Istanbul Security Directorate, together with the Republican Prosecutor's Office, carried out a large-scale special operation to dismantle a network of illegal virtual gambling in the digital space.

As a result of the planned operation, centered in Istanbul, investigative actions were conducted simultaneously in 39 provinces of the country. In the end, law enforcement officers detained 151 people.

Technology played a key role in identifying the perpetrators: the identification of the group's members and the determination of their roles in the infrastructure of the illegal gambling business were carried out using the AVCI system — an intelligent project based on artificial intelligence. With the help of AI algorithms, law enforcement officers managed to track numerous groups in messaging apps through which the coordination and recruitment of players were conducted.

Source: Anadolu