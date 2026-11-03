Ilham Aliyev signs decree on ensuring the activity of the State Agency for State Reserves

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On ensuring the activity of the State Agency for State Reserves of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

According to the document, a new Regulation and structure of the Agency have been approved. The staff number of the department's apparatus has been set at 66 staff units, and that of its regional subdivisions at 9 staff units.

The decree also established a budgetary institution subordinate to the Agency — the "State Reserves Storage Center" — with a staff number of 200 units. The new Center will carry out the direct storage of state reserves formed by the Agency.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed, within a two-month period, to determine and submit to the head of state the list of organizations subordinate to the Agency but not included in its structure, the number and composition of the members of the Board, as well as the remuneration system for the employees of the new Center.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to annually provide in the draft state budget the funds necessary to ensure the activity of the Agency and the Center, as well as to finance the work of the Center in 2026.