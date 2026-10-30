Closing ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and festival held in Baku

The closing ceremony of the World Cup and festival among footballers under the age of 15 was held in Baku.

As AZERTAC reports, the event, organized at Baku Crystal Hall, began with an artistic program. Dancers in national costumes performed various compositions. Mass dance numbers and stage performances featuring numerous artists were also presented.

The tournament, held for the first time, brought together young football talents from 189 FIFA member national associations in Baku. The national teams of the Czech Republic and Spain will compete for the tournament's main prize. The Division A final is taking place at Baku Crystal Hall at this very moment.