FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku

Today the winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and festival being held in Baku will be determined.

As АЗЕРТАДЖ reports, the national teams of the Czech Republic and Spain will meet in the final match of Division A.

The match, which will take place at Baku Crystal Hall, will begin at 18:00.

In addition, the winners in Divisions B, C, D, E, and F of the tournament will be determined. All final games will be held at Baku Crystal Hall.

Here is the schedule of the day's games:

Division A

Final

18:00. Czech Republic – Spain

Division B

Final

15:00. Portugal – Zambia (for 33rd place)

Division C

Final

13:30. Tunisia – Belarus (for 65th place)

Division D

Final

12:00. Canada – Tajikistan (for 97th place)

Division E

Final

10:30. Central African Republic – Bangladesh (for 129th place)

Division F

Final

09:00. New Zealand – Ethiopia (for 161st place)

Let us note that after the Division A final match, the award and closing ceremonies of the tournament will take place.