 FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku

1news Staff11:50 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku

Today the winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and festival being held in Baku will be determined.

As АЗЕРТАДЖ reports, the national teams of the Czech Republic and Spain will meet in the final match of Division A.

The match, which will take place at Baku Crystal Hall, will begin at 18:00.

In addition, the winners in Divisions B, C, D, E, and F of the tournament will be determined. All final games will be held at Baku Crystal Hall.

Here is the schedule of the day's games:

Division A

Final

18:00. Czech Republic – Spain

Division B

Final

15:00. Portugal – Zambia (for 33rd place)

Division C

Final

13:30. Tunisia – Belarus (for 65th place)

Division D

Final

12:00. Canada – Tajikistan (for 97th place)

Division E

Final

10:30. Central African Republic – Bangladesh (for 129th place)

Division F

Final

09:00. New Zealand – Ethiopia (for 161st place)

Let us note that after the Division A final match, the award and closing ceremonies of the tournament will take place.

Share:
502

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Who will become Azerbaijan's new ombudsman? Parliament is considering the candidates

World

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

Sport

FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku

Ronaldo scores a hat trick and closes in on the historic mark of 1,000 goals

Azerbaijani judokas win two golds at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament

Media: Gurban Gurbanov may take charge of Fenerbahçe

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Ronaldo becomes first active athlete to earn more than $2 billion in his career

Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli becomes five-time world champion

Karabakh club fined 6,000 manat

Azerbaijan's national team claims second win at the U-15 World Cup in Baku

Latest news

Ali Asadov: Developing ties with Georgia is a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Today, 12:20

Member of parliament proposes refunding money for poor-quality internet

Today, 12:15

FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku

Today, 11:50

CBA strengthens control over financial flows

Today, 11:40

Media: Qatari mediators return to Tehran

Today, 11:30

New rules for employees working in windy weather adopted in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:20

Reuters: The U.S. told the Baltics not to "anger" Russia

Today, 11:15

Coffin makers in Europe are closing down due to imports from China

Today, 11:07

Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections

Today, 11:00

Record growth in the number of women drivers recorded in Azerbaijan

Today, 10:30

Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $122 per barrel

Today, 10:08

Drones attack oil refinery in Samara region

Today, 10:00

Binance suspends operations after hacker attack: $3 billion frozen

Today, 09:55

EUFOR helicopter crashes in Bosnia and Herzegovina: there are fatalities

Today, 09:50

Houthis announce six military operations in Saudi Arabia

Today, 09:45

Who will become Azerbaijan's new ombudsman? Parliament is considering the candidates

Today, 09:40

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Today, 09:35

Axios: Pentagon general admits to leaking classified data

Today, 09:30

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

Today, 09:03

More than 860 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight into Friday

Today, 09:00
All news