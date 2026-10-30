World Championship: Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler reaches the final

At the World Championship taking place in Astana, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Arseniy Dzhioev has earned a spot in the final.

As AZERTAC reports, the athlete, competing in the up-to-86 kg weight category, defeated Georgian wrestler Vladimir Gamkrelidze in the semifinal with a score of 9:1. In the decisive bout, he will face Kyle Dake of the United States. Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), meanwhile, lost to Russia's Abdulla Kurbanov in the semifinal, 0:5, and will compete for the bronze medal.

Azerbaijan currently has 3 medals. Among the Greco-Roman wrestlers, Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) became world champions, while Nihat Mammadli (63 kg) was awarded the silver medal.