Witkoff: NATO will remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic security

Representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and European countries agreed at a meeting in Abu Dhabi to continue working on involving European partners in multilateral talks on a long-term and comprehensive peace in Ukraine.

This was reported by U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on his social network X.

The meeting took place ahead of trilateral talks between representatives of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

"The United States, Ukraine, and European partners will continue to work in close cooperation throughout the entire negotiation process with the common goal of moving toward broader multilateral discussions with the participation of European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace," Witkoff wrote on X.

According to him, the participants in the meeting also emphasized that any future agreements must respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, its independent decision-making process, and provide for solid security guarantees.

In addition, at the meeting with the delegations of Ukraine and the EU, Witkoff stated that NATO would remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic security.

"The participants [of the meeting] confirmed their shared commitment to a strong postwar architecture and mechanisms of European security. [They] made it clear that a strong North Atlantic Alliance will remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic collective defense," Witkoff noted.