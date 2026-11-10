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At least 10 people killed in Bulgaria in crash involving more than 50 vehicles

1news Staff14:25 - Today
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At least 10 people killed in Bulgaria in crash involving more than 50 vehicles

At least 10 people were killed and many injured in a mass crash involving more than 50 vehicles in Bulgaria.

The accident occurred in the area of the city of Yambol in dense fog.

This was reported by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, citing the governor of the Yambol region, Georgi Chalakov.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

According to the Interior Ministry, the accident occurred at around 07:00 (09:00 Baku time) on the "Trakia" highway. At the 289th and 294th kilometers of the route, several dozen trucks and cars, as well as a bus, collided.

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