Representatives of Armenia are not taking part in the joint meeting of the councils of foreign and defense ministers, as well as the committee of secretaries of security councils of the CSTO countries in Moscow.

Before the start of the meeting, the heads of the agencies of the CSTO member states and other representatives of the organization came out to journalists for a group photo. There were no representatives of Armenia among them, and the Armenian flag in the common row was left without anyone accompanying it.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated from the parliamentary rostrum that he favors the republic's expulsion from the CSTO and would be pleased if that happened. According to him, over the next five years the country does not intend to step up its activity in the organization, and Yerevan's interest in it has dried up.

In September 2024, Pashinyan stated that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the work of the CSTO, since, as he claimed, the organization had created threats to the republic's sovereignty. In December of the same year, he reported that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had passed the point of no return.

Source: TASS