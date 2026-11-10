Shooting and explosion in Spain: police officer killed, police searching for suspect

At least one police officer was killed and another was seriously injured in an explosion in the city of Oviedo (autonomous community of Asturias).

This was reported by the EFE agency.

According to preliminary data, after reports of shooting in one of the houses, police officers arrived at the scene. At the entrance they found a backpack with an explosive device, which subsequently went off.

Police are searching for the person who opened fire before the explosion. It is not ruled out that he is armed. A woman was injured as a result of the shooting.