Uraloglu: Preparations completed for opening border crossing points with Armenia

Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced the completion of preparations for opening the railway and road crossing points on the border with Armenia.

According to APA, the minister said in a conversation with journalists that he had discussed this issue with his Armenian counterpart.

According to him, the necessary preparations have been made for the opening of both the railway crossing point and the Alican road border crossing point.

Uraloglu noted that if an agreement is reached, taking into account issues important for Azerbaijan, the process, in his opinion, will not take much time.

The minister expressed hope that the border crossing points would be opened in the near future.