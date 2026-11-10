AP: Syria has decided to join the Mecca agreement
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Syria has decided to join the Mecca agreement on joint defense, whose participants are Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
This was reported by the Associated Press (AP).
According to the agency, which cites two Syrian officials, the decision has already been made, but Damascus has not yet officially announced it.
At the same time, another regional official stated that negotiations on Syria's accession to the agreement are continuing.
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