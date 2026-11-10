CSTO members to consider stripping Armenia of its voting rights in the organization

On November 11, members of the CSTO will consider the question of stripping Armenia of its voting rights in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to journalists after the International Collective Security Forum in Moscow.

"…We were forced to also discuss the issue of Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations under the CSTO charter with regard to annual contributions. There can be no room for double interpretation here. Since 2024, for more than two years now, Yerevan has not been transferring membership dues, in connection with which the question was raised of applying to it the provision of Art. 25 of the CSTO charter," the Russian minister said.

At the same time, Lavrov emphasized that Armenia has the right to collective security even if it is stripped of its voting rights in the CSTO.

Armenia announced the freezing of its participation in the CSTO in 2024 and stopped paying membership dues. At the same time, the organization's charter does not provide for a procedure for freezing membership, so formally the republic still remains a member of the CSTO along with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.