 CSTO members to consider stripping Armenia of its voting rights in the organization | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

CSTO members to consider stripping Armenia of its voting rights in the organization

1news Staff15:50 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
CSTO members to consider stripping Armenia of its voting rights in the organization

On November 11, members of the CSTO will consider the question of stripping Armenia of its voting rights in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to journalists after the International Collective Security Forum in Moscow.

"…We were forced to also discuss the issue of Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations under the CSTO charter with regard to annual contributions. There can be no room for double interpretation here. Since 2024, for more than two years now, Yerevan has not been transferring membership dues, in connection with which the question was raised of applying to it the provision of Art. 25 of the CSTO charter," the Russian minister said.

At the same time, Lavrov emphasized that Armenia has the right to collective security even if it is stripped of its voting rights in the CSTO.

Armenia announced the freezing of its participation in the CSTO in 2024 and stopped paying membership dues. At the same time, the organization's charter does not provide for a procedure for freezing membership, so formally the republic still remains a member of the CSTO along with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Share:
806

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the tragedy in Izmir

Society

Attention to the global mine problem at COP31: a major initiative against mine terror from the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Opinion

A bust of Charents in the Blue Mosque? An Armenian-Iranian act of ethnocultural forgery

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Yandex lost some Cloud customer data after strikes

Canada imposes new sanctions against Iranian government officials

Iraq bars landing of plane carrying Iran's national soccer team

IRGC unveils new underground missile complex amid Trump's statements about the weakening of Iran's military potential - PHOTO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Alen Simonyan urged Yerevan to abandon illusions about the "Russian umbrella" and not to give grounds for war with its neighbors

The head of Ukraine's delegation at talks with Russia and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi has been revealed

Today's protest in Paris drew 46,000 people

First vote results in the elections presented in the U.S.

Latest news

Yandex lost some Cloud customer data after strikes

Today, 18:05

Canada imposes new sanctions against Iranian government officials

Today, 17:41

Iraq bars landing of plane carrying Iran's national soccer team

Today, 17:40

IRGC unveils new underground missile complex amid Trump's statements about the weakening of Iran's military potential - PHOTO

Today, 17:10

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Turkey sign agreement on "clean energy" - PHOTO

Today, 16:58

Uraloglu: Preparations completed for opening border crossing points with Armenia

Today, 16:40

Shahbazov briefed on Karabakh Revival Fund documentary on landmines at COP-31

Today, 16:30

Turkey plans to invest $300 billion in energy transformation by 2040

Today, 16:13

More than 60 schoolgirls hospitalized in Iraq with signs of suffocation

Today, 16:10

Lavrov: Armenia has not submitted an application to withdraw from the CSTO and the EAEU

Today, 16:05

Azerbaijan to tax income margin on bond sales

Today, 16:01

IRGC reports two tankers on fire in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 15:55

CSTO members to consider stripping Armenia of its voting rights in the organization

Today, 15:50

A military drone crashed in South Korea

Today, 15:45

Attention to the global mine problem at COP31: a major initiative against mine terror from the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Today, 15:43

Qatar announces progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran

Today, 15:35

Shooting and explosion in Spain: police officer killed, police searching for suspect

Today, 15:25

Russia, US, and Ukraine Negotiations Resume in Abu Dhabi After Break - Update

Today, 15:23

Sadyr Japarov has nominated his candidacy for the post of president of Kyrgyzstan

Today, 15:10

"And beyond the skies — together": Turkish astronaut congratulates Azerbaijan on Flag Day - PHOTO

Today, 15:05
All news