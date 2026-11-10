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More than 60 schoolgirls hospitalized in Iraq with signs of suffocation

1news Staff16:10 - Today
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More than 60 schoolgirls hospitalized in Iraq with signs of suffocation

More than 60 students of a preparatory school in Iraq's Maysan province have been taken to the hospital with signs of suffocation.

This was reported by the INA news agency.

According to its data, 61 schoolgirls required medical assistance due to attacks of suffocation.

It is noted that the incident occurred at the same school, Al-Zahra, from which exactly a week ago 59 people were taken to the hospital due to suspected poisoning as a result of a chlorine leak.

According to medical workers, the condition of those affected is assessed as mild or moderate. The competent authorities are investigating the causes of what happened.

Local authorities have ordered the formation of a special commission to determine the causes of the chlorine leak, the source of which is presumably located at one of the nearby facilities.

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