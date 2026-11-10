A military drone crashed in South Korea

A military unmanned aerial vehicle crashed during exercises in one of the parks in the city of Gimpo, home to the airport of the same name serving the capital of the Republic of Korea.

This was reported by the South Korean army.

"This morning in Gimpo, during exercises by one of the army's units, communication with a small unmanned aerial vehicle was lost for an unclear reason. After a report from a local resident, the fuselage was retrieved from a location near the training ground," said Bae Seok Jin, head of the public relations department of the Republic of Korea army.

He added that there were no casualties among the civilian population, and only the drone was damaged.

"The armed forces are determining the cause and circumstances of the incident," Bae Seok Jin noted.

The Republic of Korea military also denied suggestions that the DPRK was involved in what happened.

The newspaper Chosun Ilbo specifies that the UAV fell in one of the parks in the Unyang district. According to its information, it was a locally produced reconnaissance drone. The publication notes that reports of crashes of aircraft of this model had already appeared earlier.