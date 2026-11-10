Turkey did not invite Israel to the COP31 leaders' summit

Turkey has not sent the government of Israel an invitation to the leaders' summit held as part of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), which will take place in Antalya.

This was stated by COP31 President and Turkish Minister of Environment Murat Kurum.

At the same time, Israel, like other countries, retains the right to take part in official negotiations under the auspices of the UN.

Kurum emphasized that holding the climate conference will not affect Ankara's position toward Israel. According to him, Turkey intends to adhere to its political stance throughout the entire event.

Source: TRT Haber