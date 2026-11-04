Azerbaijan to increase state investments to 5.7 billion manats in 2030

Azerbaijan's state investment spending in 2027 is projected at 5.3 billion manats, and by 2030 its volume is planned to be increased to 5.7 billion manats.

As Report informs, the relevant indicators are reflected in the draft budget of Azerbaijan for 2027.

According to the document, spending under the state investment program will amount to 5.5 billion manats in 2028, 5.6 billion manats in 2029, and 5.7 billion manats in 2030.

State capital investments, or investment expenditures, are projected at 1.9 billion manats in 2027. In 2028, this indicator will amount to 2.2 billion manats, in 2029 - 2.3 billion manats, in 2030 - 2.5 billion manats.

Of these funds, 1 billion 563.7 million manats are planned to be allocated to infrastructure projects in 2027, 1 billion 889.2 million manats in 2028, 1 billion 949.2 million manats in 2029, and 2 billion 128.8 million manats in 2030.

Investments in socially oriented projects are planned to be increased from 154.3 million manats in 2027 to 289.6 million manats in 2030. At the same time, investment expenditures through defense and law enforcement agencies over the specified period are forecast to decrease from 99.7 million to 65.2 million manats.

For the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation, 3.4 billion manats are envisaged in 2027. In 2028 and 2029, 3.3 billion manats each are planned to be allocated for these purposes, and 3.2 billion manats in 2030.

Within this area, spending on infrastructure projects will amount to 1 billion 633.1 million manats in 2027 and 1 billion 483 million manats in 2030.

For socially oriented projects in the liberated territories, 1 billion 571.1 million manats are planned to be allocated in 2027, 1 billion 551.2 million manats in 2028, 1 billion 580.4 million manats in 2029, and 1 billion 591.9 million manats in 2030.

Expenditures related to defense and law enforcement agencies in these territories are projected at 181.7 million manats in 2027 and 114.5 million manats in 2030.