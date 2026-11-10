Canada imposes new sanctions against Iranian government officials
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Canada has reimposed sanctions against 11 Iranian entities.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anand stated that the country has imposed sanctions against five individuals and five legal entities for their role in the suppression of the Iranian people.
Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the restrictions were imposed in accordance with the rules of the "Special Economic Measures Against Iran." They target senior officials of the security agencies and the government of the Islamic Republic, as well as state institutions.
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