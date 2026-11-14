Billions belonging to ex-minister Seszták found buried in a forest in Hungary

In Hungary, large sums of cash, including money buried in forests, have been seized in the corruption case involving former Minister of National Development Miklós Seszták.



This was reported by Prime Minister Péter Magyar, citing the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office (NVVH).



Over two days, the authorities seized 5.07 billion forints — about 1.3 billion rubles, €2.65 million — approximately 243 million rubles, and $1.25 million — about 104 million rubles. In addition to the forest caches, the money was discovered in agricultural and storage facilities, residential buildings, and a secret safe.



The NVVH, which carried out the operation, reported that all the seized funds have already been transferred to the Hungarian State Treasury.



Seszták headed the Ministry of National Development in 2014–2018. He was detained in September 2026, and is currently a defendant in a case concerning alleged bribes in the allocation of state contracts. According to investigators, the former minister and other individuals involved received illegal payments from entrepreneurs in exchange for lucrative contracts.



On November 9, Magyar also reported an investigation into alleged human smuggling involving asset recovery structures and the National Bureau of Investigation. Citing press reports, the prime minister suggested that among those detained could be Áron, the brother of former head of government Viktor Orbán. There was no confirmation of his detention at that time.