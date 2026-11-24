The Latvian government is examining the possibility of closing the border with Russia following a similar decision by the Estonian authorities.

The country's Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has instructed the relevant agencies to assess the consequences of such a step and to prepare a "clear position" on possible restrictions by next week. According to the minister, the issue must be considered comprehensively, taking into account both security considerations and the possible redistribution of flows of people crossing the border among the Baltic states.

The initiative to close the border was also supported by the head of Latvia's Interior Ministry, Janis Dombrava. The chief of the country's State Border Guard, Guntis Pujats, noted that if such a decision is made, some of the staff could be redeployed to guard sections that are not equipped with checkpoints.

Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced that as of December 1 all border crossings on the border with Russia would be closed. This decision followed Tallinn's accusations against Russian military intelligence (GRU) of attempting to organize an explosion at facilities of Threod Systems, a company that manufactures drones.

Source: Delfi