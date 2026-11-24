Successful tests of the JWALA MK-1 mobile micro-missile system, designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, have been conducted at the Pokhran firing range in India's state of Rajasthan.

This was reported by the developer company IG Defence.

According to the company, the system is capable of detecting, identifying, and neutralizing UAVs at a distance of up to 5 km. The GRID complex with artificial intelligence is used for autonomous control and the performance of tasks in combat conditions.

The head of IG Defence, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, stated that the development will allow India to reduce its dependence on foreign supplies of air defense systems and expand its own production of modern weapons.

As the media note, the JWALA MK-1 could complement the mobile laser systems being developed in India to counter aerial targets. Earlier, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tested installations with a capacity of 30 kW. In addition, Indian companies have received orders for the production of laser systems as part of the national program to create the multi-layered air defense system "Sudarshan Chakra."