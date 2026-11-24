Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Romania on an official visit.

As reported by the press secretary of the head of the Armenian government, Melanya Harutyunyan, as part of the visit Pashinyan will meet with Romanian President Nicușor Dan. A joint press conference is planned following the talks.

The Armenian prime minister will also hold talks with Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu, after which the parties will make statements for the media.

In addition, the visit program includes a meeting between Pashinyan and the President of the Senate of Romania, Mircea Abrudean.

Source: Sputnik Armenia