Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, has presented its 2025 Sustainability Report.

The report covers the company's three core areas of activity: passenger airline, airports and air navigation services. It sets out results in growing operational performance, reducing emissions, modernizing infrastructure and digitalizing services, along with sustainable development priorities.

In 2025, the national carrier operated more than 35,000 flights to 55 destinations and carried over 4 million passengers. The passenger volume planned for 2028 was therefore already reached in the reporting year. Online sales accounted for 30 percent of total sales. As part of its service digitalization, passengers were offered "AZAL Upgrade," online ticket changes and a number of other digital solutions.

The airline has completed its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and prepared a transition plan to net-zero or near-zero emissions by 2050. According to estimates, using a blend containing 2% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on flights from European Union countries cut CO₂ emissions by about 800 tonnes. Two new Airbus A320neo aircraft that joined the fleet in 2025 helped reduce emissions by about 9,200 tonnes compared with baseline figures.

In May 2025, Azerbaijan Airlines hosted the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Aviation Energy Forum in Baku. Held for the first time in the South Caucasus and Caspian region, the forum brought together more than 700 delegates from over 60 countries. At the forum, the airline joined IATA's "CO₂ Connect" and "Integrated Sustainability" programs. It also announced it will take part in the IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) program.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's airport network served 8.6 million passengers. Of these, 7.64 million passed through Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the highest annual passenger figure in its history. The airport recorded 59,000 takeoffs and landings over the year. The opening of Lachin International Airport expanded air transport access for the regions.

Despite growing passenger traffic, direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1) at Heydar Aliyev International Airport fell by 33.3 percent, and indirect emissions from purchased energy (Scope 2) fell by 21.2 percent. The airport became the first in the Caspian region and Central Asia to reach Level 3 of the international Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program. This level requires systematic management of carbon emissions and the involvement of airport partners in reducing them.

In the reporting year, the number of flights handled by the Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Department (AZANS) rose 10.5 percent to 342,167. Transit flights rose 13.9 percent to 261,085. Airspace capacity increased to 120 flights per hour, while emissions per flight fell by 18.2 percent.

AZANS has introduced a Category III (CAT III) instrument landing system in line with ICAO standards and joined CANSO's "GreenATM" program. It has also continued working with IATA on Azerbaijan's new National Airspace Strategy.

“Sustainability is one of the key pillars of our strategy and an integral part of our ambition to become a safe, advanced aviation ecosystem in Eurasia,” said Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The reports are available via the links below:

Azerbaijan Airlines’ Passenger Airline

Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Azeraeronavigation (AZANS)