A building of the Turkish Embassy caught fire in Moscow.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Telegram channel SHOT.

According to journalists, the incident occurred in 7th Rostovsky Lane. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building, where apartments for the diplomatic mission's staff are located.

According to preliminary information, furniture caught fire in one of the rooms.

In total, 20 people were evacuated from the building.