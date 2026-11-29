The United States could tighten export restrictions on supplies of high-performance semiconductors if it is confirmed that some of the most advanced chips ended up in China.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated to CNN by the director of the National Economic Council at the White House, Kevin Hassett.

Earlier, the head of U.S. national intelligence, Jay Clayton, acknowledged that China may have gained access to chips made by Nvidia.

"As for the very best, newest chips, if some of them really did end up in the wrong hands, directly or indirectly, through data centers, then this problem certainly needs to be addressed by tightening controls, if such information is confirmed," Hassett said, commenting on the scandal surrounding Nvidia's head, Jensen Huang.

Jensen Huang's resignation from the post of head of Nvidia lasted only 11 days after the company announced his departure on November 12 amid the scandal over his close relationship with the former head of the company Megaspeed, Alice Huang. Her firm is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Commerce over possible violations of export restrictions, and the intelligence services consider Alice Huang herself to be an agent of Chinese intelligence.