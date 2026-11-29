In Khirdalan, a car crashed into a pharmacy - VIDEO
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A traffic accident occurred in the city of Khirdalan in the Absheron district.
As Oxu.Az reports, the driver of a passenger car lost control, as a result of which the vehicle crashed into a pharmacy.
As a result of the accident, material damage was caused to the building of the facility and to the car.
The causes of the accident, as well as information about whether there were any injured, have not yet been specified.
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