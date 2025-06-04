 PashaPay partners with Mastercard under MOU at Money 20/20 Europe to enhance strategic collaboration | 1news.az | Новости
PashaPay partners with Mastercard under MOU at Money 20/20 Europe to enhance strategic collaboration

First News Media10:24 - Сегодня
PashaPay partners with Mastercard under MOU at Money 20/20 Europe to enhance strategic collaboration

The collaboration includes mobile-enabled cross-border money transfers, enhanced fraud protection, and loyalty programs tailored to local needs of m10 app users.

PashaPay, a leading fintech company in Azerbaijan and part of the Bir ecosystem, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mastercard, a global leader in digital payment technology, to collaborate on expanding access to innovative digital financial solutions across the country. The signing took place in Amsterdam, on June 3, at Money 20/20 Europe, one of the world’s premier fintech events, where PashaPay is representing the Bir ecosystem with an official presence.

In a joint media release on June 4, PashaPay and Mastercard said that the strategic alliance seeks to deepen collaboration between the parties in:

  • Collaborating on cybersecurity, digital identity, and fraud prevention technologies;

· Issuance of Mastercard and m10-branded digital payment products;

  • Enhanced access to cross-border money transfers through services such as Mastercard’s MoneySend, Cross-Border Send, and Alias Directory;
  • Strengthening international reach.

Samir Mammadov, CEO of PashaPay said:

“Partnering with Mastercard is an important milestone in PashaPay’s mission to make financial services more accessible and secure. With our partner’s global expertise and strong infrastructure, we can deliver better financial tools to everyday users and businesses, including safe and easy international money transfers. It’s especially remarkable to sign this MoU at Money 20/20 Europe, showing Bir ecosystem’s commitment to putting Azerbaijan’s fintech industry on the global map, joining international dialogue, and building strong, long-term strategic partnerships.”

Avşar Gürdal, General Manager for Türkiye and Azerbaijan at Mastercard said:

“This partnership represents the perfect synergy between global expertise and local market knowledge. We’re not just launching another payment product – we’re creating comprehensive financial tools that genuinely meet the needs of Azerbaijani consumers and businesses, helping them thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

This MoU reflects both companies’ shared commitment to fostering innovation, empowering local and regional fintech ecosystems, and making digital finance more secure. inclusive and accessible.

About PashaPay

PashaPay, part of the Bir ecosystem, is a leading fintech platform offering users innovative, fast, and secure financial solutions through its m10 digital wallet and MilliÖn payment terminals. The company has also prioritized the development of cashless payments and the expansion of innovations in the field of financial technologies in the country.

www.pashapay.az

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

