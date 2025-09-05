 TuranBank wins International Award for “Best SME Deal of the Year” - PHOTO | 1news.az | Новости
TuranBank wins International Award for “Best SME Deal of the Year” - PHOTO

First News Media18:44 - 05 / 09 / 2025
TuranBank wins International Award for “Best SME Deal of the Year” - PHOTO

TuranBank, one of Azerbaijan’s leading financial institutions, has been recognized as the winner in the “Best SME Deal of the Year” category at the 11th Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Awards 2025, organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB)—a highly regarded event in the global financial sector.

The award was officially presented to TuranBank during a formal ceremony held on September 2, 2025, in Singapore.

This prestigious competition assessed trade and supply chain finance projects implemented by banks from various countries. The evaluation focused on their efforts to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as the innovative approaches adopted in these initiatives. TuranBank’s recognition with this award reflects its effective and sustainable contributions to SME development and its success in implementing strategic partnerships with international financial institutions.

Over its 33-year history, TuranBank has steadily expanded and strengthened its presence in Azerbaijan’s financial sector. With 22 service points, the bank continues to develop its services in both scope and quality. One of TuranBank’s key strategic directions is attracting international credit lines for the financing of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, supporting entrepreneurship and regional development.

TuranBank actively collaborates with reputable international financial institutions including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), EMF Microfinance Fund, BlueOrchard Investment Fund, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Incofin Investment Fund, and the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ECO TDB), among others. These partnerships play a crucial role in advancing Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector and promoting sustainable economic growth.

31

TuranBank wins International Award for “Best SME Deal of the Year” - PHOTO

