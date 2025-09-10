Silk Way West Airlines secures ISO 14001 environmental certification

Silk Way West Airlines has been awarded the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System (EMS) certification by the Quality Consulting Services (QCS), marking a key milestone in the airline’s journey toward greater environmental responsibility.

The internationally recognized certification confirms the airline’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact through improved resource efficiency, pollution control, and climate-conscious operations.

“This achievement enhances our business reputation and reflects our commitment to building strong, trust-based relationships with our customers, partners, and regulators,” said Wolfgang Meier, President of Silk Way West Airlines.

The implementation of ISO 14001 strengthens Silk Way West Airlines’ ability to meet regulatory standards, drive operational efficiency, and embed a culture of sustainability across the organization.

Building on this success, the airline plans to deepen its environmental strategy by launching internal sustainability programs, providing staff training, and pursuing further certifications such as ISO 50001 for energy management, as well as participating in global reporting frameworks such as the GRI.

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of Boeing 777F, 747-8F, and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. In line with its commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Silk Way West Airlines plans to renew its fleet with new state-of-the-art aircraft by 2030, including Boeing 777F, Boeing 777-8F, and Airbus A350F to better meet global logistics demands. The airline offers comprehensive cargo services to over 40 global destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, managing an annual cargo turnover exceeding 500,000 tons.