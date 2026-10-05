 Georgian authorities accuse the EU of attempting a coup and revolution | 1news.az
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Georgian authorities accuse the EU of attempting a coup and revolution

1news Staff14:45 - Today
Georgian authorities accuse the EU of attempting a coup and revolution

European institutions have never once condemned the attempts at a coup d'état and revolution in Georgia, which indicates that this was happening at their direction.

This was stated to journalists by the secretary general of the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia," Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

"I have not heard any statements from the European structures (condemning the attempts at a coup and revolutions - TASS note); on the contrary, there was only encouragement, since all of this was planned by them. With their assistance and funding, a campaign linked to a coup d'état and revolution was launched. Their main task was to overthrow the government in the country," Kaladze said.

The politician added that observations show that in recent years representatives of the West have wanted to bring their own agents to power in Georgia, and then use the Georgian people to advance their interests.

In Tbilisi on October 4, 2025, the day of the municipal elections, an opposition rally took place. From the podium, the organizers called for "seizing the keys to the president's palace," after which some of the protesters headed toward the nearby residence. The demonstrators tore down the fence, but special forces pushed them back.

Police detained five initiators of the action for calls to overthrow the government and organizing group violence: opera singer Paata Burchuladze, former prosecutor general Murtaz Zodelava, opposition figures Irakli Nadiradze and Paata Manjgaladze, as well as former serviceman Lasha Beridze. The court sentenced them to seven years in prison. Several dozen participants in the riots were also detained, some of whom were sentenced to five years in prison.

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