Kazakhstan inspects 50 Defense Ministry facilities

An inspection of 50 facilities of the Ministry of Defense, including 48 military units, is being conducted in Kazakhstan.

The head of the Supreme Audit Chamber, Alikhan Smailov, specified that the audit will cover all the main areas of activity of the country's Armed Forces, including the modernization of weapons and military equipment, as well as the conduct of exercises.

Following the exercises on the Caspian Sea that ended in tragedy, a state audit of the Ministry of Defense began in Kazakhstan. The inspection is ongoing.

On September 24, 17 servicemen were swept out into the open sea due to a sudden sharp deterioration in weather conditions. Three managed to survive, and 14 servicemen died.

Kazakhstan also plans to carry out a military reform.

Source: Sputnik Kazakhstan