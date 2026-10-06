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Second Round: Another Brawl Breaks Out in Armenian Parliament - VIDEO - UPDATED

1news Staff11:57 - Today
Second Round: Another Brawl Breaks Out in Armenian Parliament - VIDEO - UPDATED

A session of the Armenian Parliament was once again interrupted following allegations leveled against Garegin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, by Taron Chakhoyan, an MP from the "Civil Contract" party.

Deputies from the ruling party and the opposition engaged in hand-to-hand fighting over the creation of an investigative commission on the crisis in the Church, Sputnik Armenia reports. The situation in the hall escalated again following a speech by "Civil Contract" MP Taron Chakhoyan, during which he referred to Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II as Ktrich Nersisyan and accused him of serving the opposition. In protest, MPs from the "Strong Armenia" faction began banging on their desks. Following this, pro-government and opposition deputies began shouting and insulting each other again, leading to pushing and shoving. Vice Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan called an unscheduled recess for the second time.

11:00

Deputies from "Civil Contract" and "Strong Armenia" got into a fight in Armenia's parliament.

Tempers flared after Speaker Ruben Rubinyan interrupted a speech by Edgar Kazaryan, a member of the opposition "Strong Armenia," who had accused the head of the National Assembly of embezzling state funds. Rubinyan said that Kazaryan's speech went beyond the scope of the agenda and did not let him finish.

After that, "Civil Contract" deputy Vahe Galumyan rose from his seat and went to settle the score. He shoved "Strong Armenia" deputy Vaginak Vartanov several times, after which a scuffle broke out. Speaker Ruben Rubinyan announced a recess, and security officers intervened.

It was not possible to quickly calm tempers. The deputies continued to settle their differences, though now in a verbal altercation, in the corridor.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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