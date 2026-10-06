Russian Foreign Ministry: Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing on the basis of good-neighborliness and mutual respect

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing on the basis of the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests.

This was stated in an interview with RIA Novosti by Mikhail Kalugin, director of the Fourth CIS Countries Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We are very glad that together we managed to turn the page on the plane crash in December 2024, which became a common tragedy for us and claimed the lives of citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan," he noted.

According to him, this would have been impossible without the trust-based dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

M. Kalugin also reported that work on the development of the western branch of the North-South International Transport Corridor, running from Russia along the Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan and Iran, will continue.

"The significance of this megaproject goes far beyond the framework of the Russian-Azerbaijani agenda," the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.