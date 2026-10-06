Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom open a new chapter of strategic partnership

The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan have agreed on the text of a document on a new strategic partnership.

This was announced on the social network X by Lord Anas Sarwar, Minister of State for Trade at the UK Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade and member of the House of Lords.

According to him, the parties also signed a road map on the development of transport and digital infrastructure.

"This will make it possible to further deepen our economic and security ties and will open the next chapter in our relations," he noted.

During a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the parties also agreed on cooperation in the fields of education, science, digital transformation, energy, and infrastructure.

"This partnership is based on open trade, investment, innovation and, most importantly, ties between people and businesses," the statement says.

The representative of the United Kingdom noted that the aim of his current visit to Baku is to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached, as well as to support British companies, industry, and jobs.