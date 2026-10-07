 Foreign Ministry: 13 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria | 1news.az
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Foreign Ministry: 13 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

1news Staff08:05 - Today
Foreign Ministry: 13 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

As a result of step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on October 6, 13 Azerbaijani citizens, including 6 women and 7 children, were repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic to Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that first of all the whereabouts of the repatriates, their identities and their citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan were established.

Members of the Working Group, consisting of representatives of state bodies responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens who find themselves in crisis situations abroad, were sent to Syria. The repatriates were provided with an initial medical and psychological examination.

Subsequently, with appropriate coordination by the embassies of Azerbaijan in Syria and Turkey, as well as the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, the citizens were issued certificates for return to Azerbaijan and air tickets were purchased, after which they were brought to the country.

Appropriate measures are envisaged for the social rehabilitation of the repatriates and their reintegration into society.

It is reported that the government of Azerbaijan will continue to take the necessary measures to repatriate Azerbaijani citizens who have become victims of armed conflicts in the territories of foreign states.

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