Activist and blogger detained in Armenia

Political activist Artur Danielyan has been detained in Armenia.

Attorney Tigran Atanesyan wrote about this on social media.

Earlier, Danielyan reported on social media that he had been summoned to the Investigative Committee.

"A case has been initiated, charges have been brought. I don't know what it's about, but that doesn't matter either. If I leave the investigator's office, I will comment on all of this live," Danielyan wrote.

After that, the lawyer's message about Danielyan's detention appeared.

Later, Atanesyan reported that Danielyan would be brought to court for a decision on a measure of restraint against him (the investigation is requesting arrest). He is charged with hooliganism over a post on social media. The attorney did not specify which post was involved.

Judging by his latest posts, Danielyan had been sharply criticizing the authorities.