 Property of the leader of "Prosperous Armenia" seized — PHOTO | 1news.az
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Property of the leader of "Prosperous Armenia" seized — PHOTO

1news Staff13:12 - Today
Property of the leader of "Prosperous Armenia" seized — PHOTO

The Compulsory Enforcement Service under the Ministry of Justice of Armenia has seized the property of Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the opposition party "Prosperous Armenia."

The seizure covered 29 real estate properties, 488 units of movable property, 33 vehicles, shares in 27 different companies, as well as a large sum of money and jewelry discovered during searches at his private home.

Tsarukyan was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering. The term of his arrest was last extended by a court decision on September 4.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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