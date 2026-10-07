Hungary lifts veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Representatives of the European Union (EU) have agreed to move to the technical stage of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU, which Hungary had been blocking since the summer.

This was reported by the Rapporteur portal, citing sources.

The publication notes that Budapest has lifted its veto on these negotiations. The next step is to be the approval of a draft of common positions, which is expected next week. If it is approved, the parties will be able to proceed to opening two negotiating clusters on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union.