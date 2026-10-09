 Vitali Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the capital if possible | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Vitali Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the capital if possible

1news Staff11:00 - Today
Vitali Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the capital if possible

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has advised residents to temporarily leave the Ukrainian capital if possible because of Russian attacks.

In an interview with the news agency France-Presse on Thursday, Klitschko said the city is shifting into "survival mode" and advised residents who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the Ukrainian capital because of the threat of a large-scale crisis caused by Russian strikes on critically important infrastructure facilities.

During the day and evening of October 8, the Russian army attacked one of the major energy facilities in Kyiv. This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, who did not specify details.

Large-scale power outages occurred in the city, and the subway temporarily suspended train traffic. In the evening, the secretary of the Borshchahivka village council, Oleksandr Medved, wrote on Telegram that due to the power cuts at Kyivvodokanal facilities, Kyiv's sewage system is temporarily not accepting wastewater.

"No matter how well we have prepared, if the air defense does not work, we could find ourselves in a dire situation," Klitschko said in a conversation with AFP.

At the same time, the mayor of Kyiv emphasized that a full evacuation is not being considered, as it would be "the best scenario for Putin, to take our empty cities."

Source: Radio Svoboda

Share:
817

In focus

President's Diary

Caspian Environmental Summit in expanded format is being held in the city of Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Opinion

Suitcases of cash and resolutions against peace: what the European Parliament's double bottom conceals

Opinion

Baku strengthens its position between East and West, North and South

World

New Nobel Peace Prize 2026 laureate announced - PHOTO

Apple cuts component orders for iPhone 18 Pro due to weak demand

Sharif: Pakistan will continue to stand side by side with Saudi Arabia

"Not prisoners of war, but victims of deception": African countries demand that Ukraine return their citizens home

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Ships from Israel and countries hostile to Iran to be barred from passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Zelensky: Ukraine will double strikes on Russian refineries

EU ambassadors agree on 22nd sanctions package against Russia

A fatal case of plague has been recorded in the Irkutsk region

Latest news

Caspian Environmental Summit in expanded format is being held in the city of Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Today, 13:40

President Ilham Aliyev views national stands of CIS member states in Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Today, 13:37

Suitcases of cash and resolutions against peace: what the European Parliament's double bottom conceals

Today, 13:36

Baku strengthens its position between East and West, North and South

Today, 13:35

New Nobel Peace Prize 2026 laureate announced - PHOTO

Today, 13:20

Ilham Aliyev meets with Putin and Berdimuhamedov as part of CIS heads of state meeting - PHOTO

Today, 13:05

Anthony Vaccarello has left the post of creative director of Saint Laurent - VIDEO

Today, 12:52

A meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in expanded format was held in the city of Turkmenbashi - PHOTO

Today, 12:48

Zohrab Aliyev: Azerbaijan's aviation and tourism potential is significantly higher than today's indicators

Today, 12:41

Apple cuts component orders for iPhone 18 Pro due to weak demand

Today, 12:22

Lukashenko calls Baku's decision to chair the CIS in 2028 historic

Today, 12:18

Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's railway is already being used to transport Armenian cargo

Today, 12:05

Sharif: Pakistan will continue to stand side by side with Saudi Arabia

Today, 12:00

"Not prisoners of war, but victims of deception": African countries demand that Ukraine return their citizens home

Today, 11:57

More than 8,700 Ebola cases and 4,200 deaths recorded in the DRC since May

Today, 11:55

Putin invites CIS colleagues to informal summit in St. Petersburg on December 21

Today, 11:43

Former head of Armenia's police troops charged over lethal use of special means on March 1, 2008

Today, 11:30

Vitali Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the capital if possible

Today, 11:00

Execution of former serviceman to be broadcast live in the U.S.

Today, 10:47

Pashinyan: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has become a fact

Today, 10:30
All news