Vitali Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the capital if possible

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has advised residents to temporarily leave the Ukrainian capital if possible because of Russian attacks.

In an interview with the news agency France-Presse on Thursday, Klitschko said the city is shifting into "survival mode" and advised residents who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the Ukrainian capital because of the threat of a large-scale crisis caused by Russian strikes on critically important infrastructure facilities.

During the day and evening of October 8, the Russian army attacked one of the major energy facilities in Kyiv. This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, who did not specify details.

Large-scale power outages occurred in the city, and the subway temporarily suspended train traffic. In the evening, the secretary of the Borshchahivka village council, Oleksandr Medved, wrote on Telegram that due to the power cuts at Kyivvodokanal facilities, Kyiv's sewage system is temporarily not accepting wastewater.

"No matter how well we have prepared, if the air defense does not work, we could find ourselves in a dire situation," Klitschko said in a conversation with AFP.

At the same time, the mayor of Kyiv emphasized that a full evacuation is not being considered, as it would be "the best scenario for Putin, to take our empty cities."

Source: Radio Svoboda