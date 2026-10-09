Russia proposes creating a digital twin of the Caspian Sea

Russia has proposed creating a digital twin of the Caspian Sea to forecast changes in its level using artificial intelligence.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Caspian Environmental Summit.

According to him, this refers to a high-precision virtual model that will make it possible, based on an analysis of the dynamics of evaporation, precipitation, and river runoff, to calculate reliable scenarios for changes in the level of the Caspian Sea.

He noted that the digital twin could also be used to refine and adjust navigation routes and improve the safety of shipping.

V. Putin invited the CIS countries to join this initiative.