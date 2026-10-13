 "Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte dies at the age of 34 | 1news.az
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"Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte dies at the age of 34

1news Staff08:43 - Today
"Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte dies at the age of 34

American actor RJ Mitte, star of the series "Breaking Bad," has died at the age of 34.

As 1news.az reports, TMZ writes about this citing sources.

"RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. in the series 'Breaking Bad,' has died. It is reported that he took his own life," the article states.

It is claimed that law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of what happened. The actor, like his character from "Breaking Bad," suffered from cerebral palsy.

RJ appeared in 56 episodes of the cult series. In addition, he is known for roles in such films as "The Oak Room," "Total Recall," and "Vigilante Diaries." Mitte was engaged to Kennedy Suarez.

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