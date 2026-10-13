Nine UEFA Champions League matches take place today

Nine matches of the second round of the UEFA Champions League league phase take place today.

According to 1news.az, one of the central clashes of the first match day will be Galatasaray's game against Barcelona, which is also among the opponents of Azerbaijan's Sabah at this stage of the tournament.

London's Arsenal will host France's Lille, Norway's Viking will play at home against Bayern Munich, and Napoli will face Villarreal away.

UEFA Champions League

Main stage, round II

October 13

20:45. Lens (France) - Sporting (Portugal)

20:45. Sabah (Azerbaijan) - Slavia (Czech Republic)

23:00. Inter (Italy) - Brugge (Belgium)

23:00. Arsenal (England) - Lille (France)

23:00. Atletico (Spain) - Manchester United (England)

23:00. Leipzig (Germany) - PSV (Netherlands)

23:00. Villarreal (Spain) - Napoli (Italy)

23:00. Galatasaray (Turkey) - Barcelona (Spain)

23:00. Viking (Norway) - Bayern (Germany)