Nine UEFA Champions League matches take place today
Nine matches of the second round of the UEFA Champions League league phase take place today.
According to 1news.az, one of the central clashes of the first match day will be Galatasaray's game against Barcelona, which is also among the opponents of Azerbaijan's Sabah at this stage of the tournament.
London's Arsenal will host France's Lille, Norway's Viking will play at home against Bayern Munich, and Napoli will face Villarreal away.
UEFA Champions League
Main stage, round II
October 13
20:45. Lens (France) - Sporting (Portugal)
20:45. Sabah (Azerbaijan) - Slavia (Czech Republic)
23:00. Inter (Italy) - Brugge (Belgium)
23:00. Arsenal (England) - Lille (France)
23:00. Atletico (Spain) - Manchester United (England)
23:00. Leipzig (Germany) - PSV (Netherlands)
23:00. Villarreal (Spain) - Napoli (Italy)
23:00. Galatasaray (Turkey) - Barcelona (Spain)
23:00. Viking (Norway) - Bayern (Germany)