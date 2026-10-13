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Discussion of 13 issues begins in the Milli Majlis

1news Staff11:30 - Today
Discussion of 13 issues begins in the Milli Majlis

On October 13, a regular plenary session of the Milli Majlis is being held.

As AZERTAC reports, the following 13 issues have been included in the agenda of the session:

1. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement on the Fourth Climate Week and the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee";

2. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic";

3. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on international road communications";

4. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Second Additional Agreement on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund of October 11, 2022";

5. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization on the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement";

6. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Customs Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On service and civilian weapons", "On the police", "On operative-search activity", "On the list of items that may belong to certain participants of civil turnover and whose inclusion in circulation is permitted on the basis of a special permit (with limited civil circulation)", "On hunting", "On export control" and "On telecommunications";

7. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the suspension of inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship" and "On environmental impact assessment" (third reading);

8. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On aviation" (first reading);

9. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On technical regulation" (first reading);

10. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On enforcement" and "On the securities market" (first reading);

11. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the approval, entry into force of the Code of Civil Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the relevant legal regulation" (second reading);

12. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval of the Regulations on service in tax authorities", "On labor pensions", "On the status of servicemen", "On approval of the Regulations on military service" and "On military duty and military service" of December 22, 2023, No. 1074-VIQD, and on amendments to the Law of the Republic "On the diplomatic service" (second reading);

13. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the status of servicemen", "On the police", "On approval of the Regulations "On service in customs authorities", "On service in the prosecutor's office", "On approval of the Regulations on service in the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On intelligence and counterintelligence activity", "On service in the justice bodies", "On approval of the Regulations on service in the migration bodies" and "On service in the emergency situations bodies" (second reading).

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