 Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Felix Vishnevetskiy13:55 - Today
Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The Iranian television channel "Səhər" (Sahar Azəri), linking footage of an event held in Turkey's Diyarbakır province to Azerbaijan, presented it as a rally organized in our country in support of women wearing the hijab.

This was stated in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which notes the following: "Such a presentation, distorting the place and essence of what happened, is a gross falsification of facts, an attempt at deliberate manipulation of public opinion, and an obvious example of disinformation aimed at misleading the audience."

The statement emphasizes that the activity of this television channel is characterized by the dissemination of biased and untrue information directed against Azerbaijan, as well as by misleading the public through provocative content: "The systematic distortion of events related to our country, the regular dissemination of materials of a disinformation nature, and the desire to form a negative image of Azerbaijan indicate that such an approach is one of the main directions of the television channel's information policy. It is precisely in connection with such consistent and biased activity that the channel was included in the blacklist."

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan calls on the media to ensure the accuracy of facts and objectivity when disseminating information, and to refrain from presenting materials that manipulate public opinion and distort the essence of events.

The Council also calls on the public to take a critical approach to such publications, to verify information based on reliable sources, and not to become an instrument for spreading disinformation.

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