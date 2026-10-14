Trump administration appoints new ambassador to combat human trafficking

The U.S. president's administration has appointed Barbera Thornhill as the State Department's ambassador-at-large for monitoring and combating trafficking in persons.

In this position, Thornhill will coordinate international efforts to prevent human trafficking, protect victims, and bring those responsible to justice.

Her duties will also include assessing other countries' policies in this area and developing cooperation with foreign partners and relevant agencies.

According to official White House data, the Trump administration submitted Thornhill's nomination to the Senate for consideration on May 11, and on June 25 she took part in hearings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. On July 22, the committee endorsed her nomination and referred the matter to the Senate.