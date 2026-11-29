In Pakistan's Balochistan province, armed men attacked two vehicles carrying miners, killing 11 people.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Associated Press, citing local authorities.

According to the information, the attackers in the Kohlu district in the southwest of the country intercepted two pickup trucks carrying miners and abducted them. After that, the assailants released the drivers, killed the passengers, and fled. No other details of the incident were provided.

Police representative Tayyab Iqbal said that law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to locate and detain the suspects.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.